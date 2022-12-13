Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Financial advice for building a holiday budget

FILE — Financial advisor David Jackson said a holiday shopping budget plan can be as simple as...
FILE — Financial advisor David Jackson said a holiday shopping budget plan can be as simple as writing down your goals on a notepad.(RAD Strategies Inc.)
By Janae' Hancock
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The winter holidays are the most expensive time of year and with inflation, it’s easy to build up debt.

Financial advisor David Jackson with Modern Horizons Wealth visited with KCTV5 to share tips on how to avoid overspending and how to keep gift-giving under control this season.

“Statistics show the average person spends about $850 on Christmas,” Jackson said. “We get caught up in the season and we’ll overspend, the big tragedy is that people will spend money they don’t have and put it on their credit cards. They’ll end up having to pay off credit card debt overtime.”

Jackson said people should take the time to plan what they can afford.

“Remember this is a joyous time, not a stressful time,” he said. “The biggest way for you to control everything is to have a plan and work within that instead of feeling obligated to do stuff beyond your means.”

He said a budget plan can be as simple as writing down your goals on a notepad.

Building a holiday budget

A financial expert shares tips on how you can still build a holiday budget to keep you on track this season.

Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Monday, December 12, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Anthony Mattivi, a Republican candidate for Kansas attorney general, answers questions...
AG-elect Kobach to nominate ex-primary rival Mattivi as KBI director
TC Energy response staging area on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Washington County, Kansas.
EPA: no additional impacts found in Keystone oil spill
FILE
Kansas woman found deceased in shipping container in Taiwan
An ordinance has been filed in Kansas City that would establish a commission to look into slave...
Kansas City ordinance outlines proposed slave reparations for Black residents