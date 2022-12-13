Financial advice for building a holiday budget

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The winter holidays are the most expensive time of year and with inflation, it’s easy to build up debt.

Financial advisor David Jackson with Modern Horizons Wealth visited with KCTV5 to share tips on how to avoid overspending and how to keep gift-giving under control this season.

“Statistics show the average person spends about $850 on Christmas,” Jackson said. “We get caught up in the season and we’ll overspend, the big tragedy is that people will spend money they don’t have and put it on their credit cards. They’ll end up having to pay off credit card debt overtime.”

Jackson said people should take the time to plan what they can afford.

“Remember this is a joyous time, not a stressful time,” he said. “The biggest way for you to control everything is to have a plan and work within that instead of feeling obligated to do stuff beyond your means.”

He said a budget plan can be as simple as writing down your goals on a notepad.

