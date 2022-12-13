FBI adds reward of $10k for information on escaped Cass County inmates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A week ago, 43-year-old Sergio Perez-Martinez and 33-year-old Trevor Scott Sparks were able to escape the Cass County Jail.

They had been in custody at the facility and awaiting sentencing following their felony convictions.

Perez-Martinez is from Panorama City, California, and pleaded guilty to meth distribution conspiracy and money laundering. Sparks is a Kansas City, Missouri, man and had been of leading a criminal conspiracy linked to two murders, multiple violent assaults and drug distribution, the FBI stated.

They are not believed to be traveling together, according to investigators.

The FBI released Tuesday morning it would offer an additional $10,000 reward for information leading to their arrest. The U.S. Marshals service has already offered a $5,000 reward.

Anyone who knows where the escaped inmates, Sparks and Perez-Martinez, may be is asked to call enforcement, the TIPS Hotline (816-474-TIPS), or the FBI (1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov).

