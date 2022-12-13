Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

East side double shooting leaves 2 men dead

By Shain Bergan
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:33 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An apartment shooting on Kansas City’s east side killed two men early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called around 12:20 a.m. to an apartment on Olive Street, just south of East Sixth Street, in reference to a shooting call. There they found a gunshot victim just outside of an apartment, and another victim just inside. Both men were unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Detectives canvassed the area for eyewitnesses, and crime scene investigators processed the scene for evidence.

No one is in custody, and there is no suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the KCPD Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043, or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

An apartment shooting on Kansas City's east side left two men dead and nobody in custody.
Apartment shooting leaves 2 men dead on Kansas City's east side
The Royals are hosting a public input session Tuesday night concerning a planned move of the...
Royals hold community event Tuesday night about planned move downtown
The Royals are hosting a public input session Tuesday night concerning a planned move of the...
Public meeting Tuesday night on Royals planned downtown move
“He was just standing on his porch after work,” his mother said. “He had worked overtime.”
Relatives of man killed in KCMO on Saturday ask for tips to help solve case