East side double shooting leaves 2 men dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An apartment shooting on Kansas City’s east side killed two men early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called around 12:20 a.m. to an apartment on Olive Street, just south of East Sixth Street, in reference to a shooting call. There they found a gunshot victim just outside of an apartment, and another victim just inside. Both men were unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Detectives canvassed the area for eyewitnesses, and crime scene investigators processed the scene for evidence.

No one is in custody, and there is no suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the KCPD Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043, or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

