Police: Independence man dead after being struck by wrong-way driver on I-435
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Officers stated Monday morning a man killed Sunday in a car crash was from Independence, Missouri.
The Overland Park Police Department stated that on Sunday, witnesses reported a car driving westbound on eastbound I-435.
The wrong-way car then struck a car headed eastbound and approaching Quivira. After the initial crash, the errant vehicle continued westbound and struck another car, according to a crash report.
Karl Wurtenberger of Independence, the driver of the first vehicle into which the wrong-way car crashed, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported, police stated.
Police said the investigation was ongoing.
