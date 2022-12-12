Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Police ask for help in finding missing girl last seen at work

Anyone with information on Andrea Neely's whereabouts has been asked to call the KCPD Juvenile...
Anyone with information on Andrea Neely's whereabouts has been asked to call the KCPD Juvenile unit at (816) 234-5150.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 17-year-old girl has not been seen since Sunday evening, and police are asking the public for help in finding her.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, Andrea McNeely was last seen working at the Hy-Vee in the 5300 block of NW 64 Street. Her manager said she was supposed to be off work at 9 p.m., and he last saw her about 8 p.m..

She is described as a Black female, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds.

She was wearing a black and red Hy-Vee uniform when she was last seen.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the KCPD Juvenile unit at (816) 234-5150.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Kansas City Current released new renderings for its Riverfront Stadium, expected be...
Current update: Kansas City women’s soccer team show latest renderings to stadium
Lamar Johnson has spent 28 years in prison for St. Louis murder he swears he didn’t do.
A Missouri man was convicted of murder 28 years ago. Now, his case for exoneration begins.
FILE — Karl Wurtenberger of Independence, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police: Independence man dead after being struck by wrong-way driver on I-435
According to the release from the department, top harvest counties were Callaway with 451 deer...
Mo. Dept. of Conservation reports more than 16K deer harvested during antlerless portion