Police ask for help in finding missing girl last seen at work

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 17-year-old girl has not been seen since Sunday evening, and police are asking the public for help in finding her.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, Andrea McNeely was last seen working at the Hy-Vee in the 5300 block of NW 64 Street. Her manager said she was supposed to be off work at 9 p.m., and he last saw her about 8 p.m..

She is described as a Black female, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds.

She was wearing a black and red Hy-Vee uniform when she was last seen.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the KCPD Juvenile unit at (816) 234-5150.

