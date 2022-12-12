Aging & Style
Mo. Dept. of Conservation reports more than 16K deer harvested during antlerless portion

According to the release from the department, top harvest counties were Callaway with 451 deer harvested, Pike with 412 and Macon with 348.(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation reported that deer hunters harvested 16,032 deer during the antlerless portion of the firearms deer season December 3-11.

The department said this is based on preliminary data.

According to the release from the department, top harvest counties were Callaway with 451 deer harvested, Pike with 412 and Macon with 348.

They said the 2021 antlerless-portion harvest total was 15,019.

In Missouri the archery season runs through Jan. 15, 2023. The alternative methods portion runs Dec. 24 through Jan. 3, 2023.

