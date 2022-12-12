Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for fatally shooting mother while her children were home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for fatally shooting a woman while she was inside a KC townhouse with her children.

In September, a jury convicted 34-year-old Dmarius M. Bozeman of second-degree murder, four counts of armed criminal action, two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Today, a judge sentenced Bozeman to 25 years in prison for the murder conviction and 5 years for the other convictions. The judge set the 25-year sentence and the group of 5-year sentences to run consecutively to each other. Thus, Bozeman received a total of 30 years in prison.

Bozeman was sentenced for fatally shooting Khasheme Strother in February of 2021. According to the prosecutor’s office, Strother was inside a Kansas City townhouse with her three minor children when she was fatally shot. Her adult son was fatally shot, as well.

Court records say that Kansas City, Missouri, police officers went to the 1900 block of W. Pennway Terrace after receiving a call about a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man and woman who had been fatally shot. They were later identified as 19-year-old Raymon Hill and 35-year-old Strother.

They also found Bozeman, who had been injured. Bozeman said he was the one who had called 911. He said Strother was his girlfriend and that Hill was her son.

The 911 recording indicates that Bozeman shot Hill in self defense and that he also shot Strother. He stated that they “jumped” him.

Bozeman told police that he’d been in a struggle with Strother and fired what he thought were two warning shots. Soon after, however, he saw that she had actually been shot.

Bozeman said he fired at Hill after Hill came back inside the townhouse and fired shots at him.

