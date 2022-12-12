Kansas City gas prices drop another 15 cents, down 55 cents on the month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City area gas prices continue to drop dramatically, falling 15 cents this past week.

With that most recent price decline, the average cost of a gallon of gas in the metro stands at $2.77. That’s 55 cents cheaper than a month ago, according to Gas Buddy, an organization that monitors and analyzes gas prices across the country.

Gas prices locally are also 7.9 cents lower than a year ago.

There has also been a precipitous drop nationally, as gas prices across the country have fallen an average of 14.4 cents in the past week, and 56.5 cents this past month. National gas prices are down 11 cents on the year, according to Gas Buddy.

Diesel prices have also fallen, dropping 15 cents in the past week. They currently stand at $4.91 per gallon, on average.

“Not only has the decline in gasoline prices lasted five straight weeks, with again every state seeing a weekly decline in its average, but average diesel prices have fallen in 49 states over the last week as well,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at Gas Buddy. “The relief is saving Americans roughly $20 per fill-up compared to six months ago.”

