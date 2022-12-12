K-State RB Deuce Vaughn named to AP All-America team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas State Wildcats earned a trip to the Cotton Bowl with a thrilling 31-28 victory over TCU in overtime.

One of the stars of the game was Deuce Vaughn, the junior running back who carried the ball 26 times for 130 yards and one touchdown. He also caught two passes out of the backfield for 30 yards.

Vaughn stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall, officially, and hearkens to memories of Wildcats legend Darren Sproles. His breakout 2021 campaign saw him rush for 1,404 yards and 18 touchdowns, to go with 468 receiving yards and an additional four scores. Despite being the singular focus for opposing defenses and dealing with multiple quarterbacks, Vaughn backed up last year’s performance with an All-American 2022 season.

The Round Rock, Texas, native rushed for 1,425 yards, averaging 5.3 yards a carry, and eight rushing touchdowns. Vaughn accounted for 378 receiving yards and three touchdowns, as well. The production earned him first-team Associated Press All-America honors as an all-purpose player.

The Wildcats also put two others on the All-America teams. Guard Cooper Beebe, a Piper High School graduate, was selected to the second team, and defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah, a former Lee’s Summit High School star, garnered third-team recognition.

The No. 9 Wildcats will take on No. 5 Alabama in the Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31. Kickoff for the first-ever Sugar Bowl in K-State history is set for 11 a.m.

