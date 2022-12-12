Janet Jackson, Ludacris coming to Kansas City in 2023
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Janet Jackson and Ludacris will be coming to Kansas City, Missouri, in 2023!
According to T-Mobile Center’s website, the concert entitled “Janet Jackson: Together Again” will be taking place on Tuesday, May 2, at 8 p.m.
Ludacris will be Miss Jackson’s special guest.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, Dec. 16, at 11 a.m. You can purchase tickets via t-mobilecenter.com/Ticketmaskter.
Ticketmaster says you’ll be limited to purchasing eight tickets.
Ticket prices range from nearly $500 all the way down to $39.95.
“Really can’t wait to see u guys,” Jackson said on Twitter.
