Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Janet Jackson, Ludacris coming to Kansas City in 2023

Janet Jackson poses in the press room during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on...
Janet Jackson poses in the press room during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.(Richard Shotwell | Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Janet Jackson and Ludacris will be coming to Kansas City, Missouri, in 2023!

According to T-Mobile Center’s website, the concert entitled “Janet Jackson: Together Again” will be taking place on Tuesday, May 2, at 8 p.m.

Ludacris will be Miss Jackson’s special guest.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Dec. 16, at 11 a.m. You can purchase tickets via t-mobilecenter.com/Ticketmaskter.

Ticketmaster says you’ll be limited to purchasing eight tickets.

Ticket prices range from nearly $500 all the way down to $39.95.

“Really can’t wait to see u guys,” Jackson said on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File - Police in Kansas City, Missouri.
Missing girl last seen at work found safe
The Kansas City Current released new renderings for its Riverfront Stadium, expected be...
Current update: Kansas City women’s soccer team show latest renderings to stadium
FILE
Driver hospitalized after speeding car hits speed limit sign on Kansas highway
Lamar Johnson has spent 28 years in prison for St. Louis murder he swears he didn’t do.
A Missouri man was convicted of murder 28 years ago. Now, his case for exoneration begins.