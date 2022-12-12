Former St. Thomas Aquinas choir director pleads guilty to sexually exploiting child

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - On Monday, a man who was St. Thomas Aquinas’ choir director pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a child and 25 counts of breach of privacy.

According to KCTV5′s previous reporting, Joseph Heidesch was facing dozens of counts that were spread across two charges. He was facing four counts of sexual exploitation of a child, two counts of breach of privacy, and then 24 additional counts of breach of privacy.

Four of those counts were dismissed by the prosecution on Monday.

According to court records, Heidesch appeared virtually and submitted a plea of guilty to the 26 counts that were not dropped: One count of sexual exploitation of a child and 25 counts of breach of privacy.

Heidesch is set to be sentenced on the morning of April 17. He has been ordered to appear in person, not virtually.

