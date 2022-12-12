FORECAST: More fog possible overnight on Monday morning

We are expecting to see conditions tonight similar to what we experienced last night. We’re talking mostly cloudy skies with the opportunity for fog to settle back in.

During the overnight hours we are looking at the chance for drizzle.

Freezing fog will be possible especially north of I-70 where start time temperatures will hover around the freezing mark.

Please plan to give yourself extra time to arrive safely tomorrow morning. You will want to use extra caution on overpasses and bridges where things could be a bit on the slick side.

Daytime highs tomorrow are expected in the mid 40s which is just about normal for this time of the year. By Monday night we are looking for our next band of wet weather to push in. That’s expected to be widespread rain for Tuesday with the chance of thunderstorm activity. Right now, confidence levels are high that these would be non-severe storms and isolated in nature.

That being said, heavy downpours and gusty winds are expected.

Stay tuned to KCTV5 for the latest update to your forecast.

