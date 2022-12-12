FORECAST: 40s and light showers Monday

With a massive area of low pressure and its respective frontal boundary on the approach from the west, we introduce a mild southerly wind and ample amount of moisture. This will create heavy cloud cover throughout the rest of the day, with isolated drizzle activity and light showers mainly between the late morning and late afternoon. Slick conditions may be out there on roadways. However, low visibility due to heavy shower, threats, or pooling or ponding on roadways will be unlikely.

Patchy fog is expected to remain through early afternoon in low-lying areas as well. By late tonight into the early morning of Tuesday, we will begin interacting with the storm system from the west. Heavy showers and scattered storm activity is likely through the area, with the beginning of storms around 5 a.m., and can continue throughout the rest of the day. Severe weather at this time is concentrated further south. However, some of the storms may introduce gusty, wind, heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

Hail and tornado development is low. However, it is not rolled out as a possibility. Please stay Storm-Alert throughout all of Tuesday. The front passes Tuesday night, but with the area of low pressure to the north, will still introduce a small threat for rain or possible, frozen precept Wednesday night into Thursday. What we will bring in is much colder, arctic air with the passage of the front. Afternoon highs on Wednesday are expected in the upper 30s. By Friday, lower 30s will be more likely. Middle to upper 20s for daytime highs later are not out of the picture.

