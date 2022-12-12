Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Driver hospitalized after speeding car hits speed limit sign on Kansas highway

FILE
FILE(Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One Kansas driver is in the hospital after his speeding car hit a speed limit sign along a highway in Wabaunsee Co.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, officials were called to Kansas Highway 99 about 1.5 miles south of Wamego with reports of a crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2011 Honda Accord driven by Hunter L. Dodge, 24, of Wamego, had been speeding on the highway when it left the roadway and hit a speed limit sign.

KHP noted that the car then went into a field and came back up to the shoulder where it stopped.

Officials said Dodge was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan with possible minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Kansas City Current released new renderings for its Riverfront Stadium, expected be...
Current update: Kansas City women’s soccer team show latest renderings to stadium
Anyone with information on Andrea Neely's whereabouts has been asked to call the KCPD Juvenile...
Police ask for help in finding missing girl last seen at work
Lamar Johnson has spent 28 years in prison for St. Louis murder he swears he didn’t do.
A Missouri man was convicted of murder 28 years ago. Now, his case for exoneration begins.
FILE — Karl Wurtenberger of Independence, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police: Independence man dead after being struck by wrong-way driver on I-435