Current update: Kansas City women’s soccer team shows latest renderings of stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Current’s new soccer stadium will be the first of its kind: a venue specific for professional women’s soccer.

The Current released renderings Monday morning of the stadium looking at the east side of the facility. They show the word “Current” inscribed across the seating in the upper level. The stadium is anticipated to seat 11,500 fans.

The Kansas City Current released new renderings for its Riverfront Stadium, expected be completed in 2024. (Kansas City Current)

“There were a lot of different seat rendering designs and seat designs that we were going through and discussing,” said Dani Welniak, the team’s executive director of communications. “This one seems to be one that captured a lot of people’s attention.”

Staff with the Current and construction partners -- JE Dunn Construction and Monarch Build -- took KCTV5 behind the construction gates for a look at the progress so far.

They are currently in the “earth moving stage.” The spot where the pitch will be is already dug out, with the concourse space rising above. It’s still dirt but the shape is becoming visible on site.

It will be the first pro sports stadium near downtown. The two construction companies involved say that does come with challenges.

“We are currently exporting soil that we do not need on site, and creating cuts and fills to put the project to grade, and are preparing to start our site utilities,” said JE Dunn general superintendent Jason Pruitt. “[There are] a little bit [of] added complexities with working downtown, particularly next to the river. Very sandy conditions. But, certainly nothing we can’t handle.”

“Probably the most complex thing about this project is all the underground,” said Monarch Build owner Courtney Kounkel. “Getting all the utilities and everything in place. Specifically, under the pitch as well as out around the stadium.”

The beginning of construction for the $117 million Riverfront stadium kicked off with a groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 6.

Current officials also unveiled the following timeline for stadium construction progress.

ESTIMATED TIMELINE (per KC Current):

Stadium Groundbreaking - Oct. 6, 2022

Stadium Site Excavation - Fall 2022

Site Utilities and Building Foundations - Winter 2022

Concrete Palace/Structural Steel Erection - Spring 2023

Building Masonry for Suites, Concessions and Other Amenities - Summer 2023

Pitch Installation Begins - August 2023

Concourse Paving/Stadium Seating and Scoreboard Installation - Fall 2023

Interior Finishes for Suites and Club Levels/Concourse Finishes and Bars - Fall - Winter 2023

Stadium Opens - March 2024

Welniak said season ticket packages for 2024 are already 80% sold. To buy season tickets and secure a spot, click here.

For more KC Current stories, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.