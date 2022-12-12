Current update: Kansas City women’s soccer team show latest renderings to stadium
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Current’s new soccer stadium will be the first of its kind: a venue specific for professional women’s soccer.
The Current released renderings Monday morning of the stadium looking at the east side of the facility. They show the word “Current” inscribed across the seating in the upper level. The stadium is anticipated to seat 11,500 fans.
The beginning of construction for the $117 million Riverfront stadium kicked off with a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 6.
Current officials also unveiled the following timeline for stadium construction progress.
ESTIMATED TIMELINE (per KC Current)
- Stadium Groundbreaking - Oct. 6, 2022
- Stadium Site Excavation - Fall 2022
- Site Utilities and Building Foundations - Winter 2022
- Concrete Palace/Structural Steel Erection - Spring 2023
- Building Masonry for Suites, Concessions and Other Amenities - Summer 2023
- Pitch Installation Begins - August 2023
- Concourse Paving/Stadium Seating and Scoreboard Installation - Fall 2023
- Interior Finishes for Suites and Club Levels/Concourse Finishes and Bars - Fall - Winter 2023
- Stadium Opens - March 2024
