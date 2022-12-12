Aging & Style: FDA approves new drug similar to Botox

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The FDA has just approved a new drug to reduce the appearance of facial lines and wrinkles that promises to give Botox a run for its money.

KCTV5′s Carolyn Long was there as the first of the injectables arrived in the metro.

If you would like to attend the Jan. 11 Daxxify Virtual Event at which someone could win $1,000 of free Daxxify, RSVP to this link.

There will also be a LIVE Q&A if you have any questions about this new injectable.

Aging & Style is sponsored by Aetna Medicare Solutions.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.