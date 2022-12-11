Top three candidates for KCPD chief face the public Saturday.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) — We could know as soon as Tuesday who will become Kansas City’s next police chief.

Saturday, the three finalists presented their position in a public forum.

The forum was briefly interrupted by a group of protestors who stood up one at a time accusing the Board of Police Commissioners of already having decided whom they will hire.

They then joined together chanting in call and response, “What do we want? Local control.”

They’re referring to the system unique to Kansas City in which police department oversight comes not from the elected city council but rather a board comprised of the mayor and four other board members appointed by the governor.

“I hope that’s a sign to whomever our next chief is about the needs for collaboration, the needs to build up that trust each and every day,” remarked Mayor Quinton Lucas at the forum’s conclusion.

Alvin Brooks, who at various time was a police officer, mayor pro-tem, and a member of the Board of Police Commissioners, said the outburst was no surprise.

“Based on where police departments are in America today, Kansas City is no different,” Brooks said, “So these kinds of things are expected.

At the very start of the forum, long before the disruption occurred, a moderator explained that it should be treated as a job interview, adding, “Please refrain from any outbursts.”

At one point during the protest, someone in the audience stood up and shouted, “Take control of this.”

Acting Deputy Chief Stacey Graves, the only one of the finalists currently employed by the KCPD, interjected that she wanted to hear what the protestors had to say.

“I just want them to know that we hear them,” she said.

“No you don’t,” one of the protestors responded.

Key topics in the questions and answers included how to curb the city’s high violent crime rate, how to address allegations of discrimination, and how to improve the relationship with the various communities officers are tasked with protecting and serving.

The board hired a search firm to get applicants. It reported that they had 21 applicants and narrowed the pool to three finalists. It did not name the 18 candidates that did not make the cut.

Kansas City Police Acting Deputy Chief Stacey Graves is who is is the only internal candidate who made it to the finalist list.

“I hear you. I see you. I know what you want from your police chief,” she told the audience. “I will be that front facing communicator that this city wants, deserves and needs.”

Scott Ebner is a retired lieutenant colonel with the New Jersey State Police.

“You just broke 162 or 160 homicides. It has to be safe. That’s not safe for the community,” he said. “That’s troubling to me as an outsider looking in. It means whatever is taking place in command here is not fixing the problem.”

Philadelphia Police Department Inspector DeShawn Beaufort was the final candidate to present his vision at the forum.

“The commanders that are out in the divisions that are servicing you, you should know who they are,” he told the audience. “If you don’t know who they are by now, that’s a problem.”

The selection process has faced criticism ever since the forum was announced. Some said there should have been more than one forum, that this is being rushed.

A staffer with the mayor’s office said the board will likely vote Tuesday on whom to hire.

Historically it has been rare for the board to hire a chief from outside the department.

