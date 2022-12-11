Police continue to investigate Kansas College Rapist, warn residents to be vigilant

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - As police continue to investigate the Kansas College Rapist while many prepare for winter break, residents have been warned to be vigilant.

The Riley Co. Police Department took to Facebook on Friday, Dec. 9, to warn students to be vigilant ahead of winter break.

RCPD noted that between 2000 and 2015, there were 14 completed or attempted rape cases opened on behalf of female college students. All reported that the incidents happened at their off-campus homes in both Manhattan and Lawrence. It said the same man is believed to have committed all of the crimes.

The Department indicated that it continues to work with the Lawrence Police Department to jointly investigate the cases believed to involve the Kansas College Rapist. With the exception of the first incident, they said each rape coincided with a break from classes at both the University of Kansas and Kansas State University.

“We encourage all residents to be vigilant in exercising personal safety and report any suspicious activity during the Winter break,” RCPD said in its post. “For those who do not travel, it is important to pay extra attention to activities surrounding your home.”

Officials reminded residents to report crimes in progress by calling 911 immediately. For non-emergent calls, Manhattan residents can call RCPD at 785-537-2112 and Lawrence residents can call LPD at 785-832-7509.

