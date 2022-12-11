Aging & Style
Northbound I-635 closed briefly Sunday morning following crashes

Crashes in the area of I-635 near I-70 closed the northbound area of the highway briefly Sunday...
Crashes in the area of I-635 near I-70 closed the northbound area of the highway briefly Sunday morning.(Kansas City Scout)
By Gabe Swartz and Bill Hurrelbrink
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Heavy fog and slick roads in the Kansas City area made for tougher driving conditions and multiple wrecks throughout the metro area Sunday morning. After several non-injury crashes occurred on northbound I-635 in the area of I-70, emergency personnel closed the road briefly Sunday morning.

One of the crashes involved four vehicles and included a car running into a Kansas City Kansas Fire Department fire truck.

According to KCK police, the northbound road was closed to give Kansas Department of Transportation workers a chance to better salt and sand the roadway in an effort to eliminate slickness.

The first reported crash in the area happened just before 8 a.m. On southbound I-635, traffic continued to be slow in the area of I-70 as the area was being cleared and treated.

The northbound I-635 area was closed beginning at the Kansas Avenue exit.

One person from a southbound crash and one person from a northbound crash were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

