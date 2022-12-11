Aging & Style
KU AD after win over Mizzou: “Sorry we can’t do it again on the gridiron later this month”

Kansas Jayhawks mascot during the first half of an NCAA college football game Texas Tech in...
Kansas Jayhawks mascot during the first half of an NCAA college football game Texas Tech in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(Orlin Wagner | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The renewal of the Border War did not end after the last second ticked off the clock in Saturday’s Kansas Jayhawks 95-67 win over the Missouri Tigers.

Following the win on the basketball court, attention was turned to the gridiron and the potential Border War bowl game that could have happened.

Earlier this month, it was reported by Action network’s Brett McMurphy that the Tigers requested not to play the Jayhawks. Instead, KU was matched against Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl and Mizzou will square off against Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl.

Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, in comments after the bowl game was announced, said they did not duck KU.

“I realize that the bowl selection process is different from conference to conference, and if you haven’t been to a bowl game in, I don’t know, 12 to 15 years, maybe that thing’s changed for you,” Drinkwitz said in a press conference. “Maybe the way that’s done at other places is different. We submit preferences to the conference based on a lot of different factors: what’s best for our university, what’s best for our fan base, and what’s best for our student-athletes.”

Back to Saturday.

After the Jayhawks beat Mizzou in Columbia, KU athletic director Travis Goff tweeted regrets about the matchup not happening:

If that wasn’t enough, Drinkwitz added more spice to the rivalry, holding up a sign pointing out the NCAA investigation into the university’s basketball program.

KU’s official social media account had their own fun with this, photoshopping “Let’s wait until 2025.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

