Joe Thuney returns Sunday against Broncos
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs will get left guard Joe Thuney back Sunday when they take on the Denver Broncos.
Thuney missed the last two weeks against the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. The two absences for Thuney were the first games that he was inactive for during his seven-season career.
The Chiefs will be without wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who is missing his third straight game due to a hamstring injury.
Kansas City and Denver will kick off at 3:05 p.m. The game will air live on KCTV5.
