Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Joe Thuney returns Sunday against Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates after scoring on a...
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates after scoring on a touchdown run as teammate Joe Thuney (62) watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs will get left guard Joe Thuney back Sunday when they take on the Denver Broncos.

Thuney missed the last two weeks against the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. The two absences for Thuney were the first games that he was inactive for during his seven-season career.

The Chiefs will be without wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who is missing his third straight game due to a hamstring injury.

Kansas City and Denver will kick off at 3:05 p.m. The game will air live on KCTV5.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Cincinnati Bengals in...
Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos
Jalen Wilson had 24 points and 10 rebounds, KJ Adams scored a career-high 19 and sixth-ranked...
KU hammers Mizzou by 28 as Border War returns to Columbia
After a decade away, the Border War returned to Columbia on Saturday. The atmosphere showed why...
'It's a beautiful sight': Jayhawks, Tigers react as Border War returns to Columbia
Kansas Jayhawks mascot during the first half of an NCAA college football game Texas Tech in...
KU AD after win over Mizzou: “Sorry we can’t do it again on the gridiron later this month”