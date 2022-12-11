Independence Police searching for known suspect after shooting leaves 1 dead

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department is investigating a shooting that left an adult male dead Sunday morning in the 4600 block of S. Brentwood Avenue.

Police said they received a call for a shooting at 2 a.m. Sunday morning, and were told that someone had been shot inside an apartment at that location. When they arrived, officers found an adult male inside the residence who was dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The suspect, who was also inside the residence at the time, fled the scene prior to officers arrival, IPD said.

IPD said the suspect is known to investigators and they are actively searching for the individual. The incident remains under investigation.

