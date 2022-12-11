Aging & Style
Independence Police searching for known suspect after shooting leaves 1 dead

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department is investigating a shooting that left an adult male dead Sunday morning in the 4600 block of S. Brentwood Avenue.

Police said they received a call for a shooting at 2 a.m. Sunday morning, and were told that someone had been shot inside an apartment at that location. When they arrived, officers found an adult male inside the residence who was dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The suspect, who was also inside the residence at the time, fled the scene prior to officers arrival, IPD said.

IPD said the suspect is known to investigators and they are actively searching for the individual. The incident remains under investigation.

KCTV5 will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

