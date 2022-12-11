Former KCPD attorney calls for Interim Chief and his boss to be fired

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A scathing letter from a fired Kansas City Police Department attorney calls out interim police Chief Joseph Mabin and the department’s top attorney, Holly Dodge.

It was sent to more than 100 top city, county and state officials and several news outlets. It was also sent to the three police chief candidates as a warning for what they will inherit.

Former Associate General Counsel, Ryan C. H. McCarty, claims he was fired for questioning policies and filing complaints. The email contains an eight-page cover letter and a separate “whistleblower exhibit” that’s 380 pages in length.

He encourages those in power to follow-up with their own public record’s request.

McCarty writes he’s not a disgruntled, fired employee but a person with up-close view to the department’s problems.

“Little did I know when I was hired that I would be walking into a den of clowns and thieves. By the time I actually started in June 2022, Interim Chief Mabin had already taken the helm—though watching him try to steer the proverbial ship was like watching a drunken sailor try to hoist a sail—it was not pretty.”

McCarty claims the red flags in the department were obvious and alarming.

He claims the department discussed how quickly they could destroy department emails, kicking around the idea of 180 days.

“The more I spoke up, the more I was shut out. The more I expressed concern about abuses, improprieties, and illegalities, the more I was blackballed, ostracized, and shunned,” writes McCarty.

KCPD provided this statement:

“Ryan McCarty is an attorney who worked in our legal department from June 13, 2022 to December 8, 2022. He is no longer employed by KCPD. Any allegations made have been or will be reviewed and addressed as appropriate.”

The allegations did not go unnoticed. A KCTV5 reporter received responses when top officials replied all instead of directly to McCarty.

“Read about half of it. Very scary allegations,” wrote on city official.

“We also would like to meet with you as soon as possible. If you would like to meet with members of our office at the same time you meet with members of the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, we certainly would be willing to do so. Otherwise, we ask to meet separately with you,” wrote a county official.

The head of the Fraternal Order of Police responded within minutes of receiving the email.

“I am sorry that your time here was so difficult, I do believe KCPD has developed bad habits and poor management practices. I look forward to meeting with you and hoping that our members may be better served in the future,” wrote Brad Lemon.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.