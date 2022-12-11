Aging & Style
FORECAST: Dense fog advisory in effect Sunday morning

By Bill Hurrelbrink
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We begin Sunday with a Dense Fog Advisory. There are some spots around the metro where visibility is next to nothing.

Please be extremely careful if you’re out and about early on as visibility can drop quickly when you’re at highway speeds. With temperatures below freezing, this could also lead to freezing fog and slick spots on exposed surfaces. The dense fog advisory remains in effect until 11 a.m.

We should slowly start to mix out the fog after sunrise, but it may take until mid-morning for visibility to improve. Temperatures begin in the mid-20s, but we’ll warm to the mid-40s later this afternoon. We could see more fog develop overnight into Monday and I’m tracking a good chance for rainfall on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

