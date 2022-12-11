Aging & Style
FORECAST: 90 percent chance of rain on Tuesday, temperatures drop beginning Wednesday

Next week will bring rain from the morning hours Tuesday through the middle afternoon hours. Most will dump between a quarter inch and a half inch out of the rain gauge by the end of the day.(Gary Amble/KCTV5)
By Gary Amble
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Our evening skies will range from partly cloudy to mostly cloudy while very light to calm winds favor a northerly direction.

Temperatures are expected to fall very quickly to near freezing by midnight before settling into the upper 20s by daybreak Sunday morning.

Clouds in the morning Sunday will fracture during the day leaving a partly cloudy afternoon sky sending area temperatures into the middle to upper 40s while an east southeasterly breeze coasts in at a reasonably light pace.

Next week will bring rain from the morning hours Tuesday through the middle afternoon hours.

Most will dump between a quarter inch and a half inch out of the rain gauge by the end of the day. A cold front Tuesday will send much colder air into our area through the end of the week with a chance for a few light snow flurries or a possible light Wintry mix on Thursday.

This looks to be a very light event and the odds are very slim so as of now there is no alert posted for the day. Bitter cold air will settle in through the end of the week so have your Winter gear ready by Wednesday morning.

