Chiefs’ Kelce reaches 10,000 career receiving yards

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, right, runs in for a touchdown as Los Angeles...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, right, runs in for a touchdown as Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. falls during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is now just one of five tight ends in NFL history to reach 10,000 career receiving yards.

Kelce’s 38-yard reception in the first quarter also made him the fastest tight end to reach the milestone, breaking the old record by 37 games.

He also locked down his seventh consecutive 1,000-yard season.

No other tight end has more than three.

