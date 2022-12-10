KCPD investigating overnight shooting that killed 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 10700 block of Newton that killed one person.

Police said they responded to a call around 4 a.m. Saturday morning to the area of 107th and Newton in regard to a shooting. When they arrived they were directed toward a residence where they found an adult male who had been shot and was unresponsive.

When EMS arrived on the scene they pronounced the man dead.

Police said they do not currently have any suspect information and they are asking for the public’s help. KCPD said detectives and crime scene personnel are actively canvassing the area for witnesses and processing the crime scene for evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 234-5043. If someone wishes to remain anonymous they can call the TIPS hotline at 474-TIPS with a reward up to $25,000 possible if it leads to an arrest in this case.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.