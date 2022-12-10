Heisman Trophy finalist already leaning in to Mahomes comparisons

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Comparisons and predictions of the next Patrick Mahomes have already begun for USC quarterback and Heisman finalist Caleb Williams.

The Trojans star was called “the second coming of Pat Mahomes,” by renowned quarterback expert Tom House this week on The Adam Schefter Podcast. When asked about the comparison, Williams added fuel to the fire.

“It’s pretty cool, I’d say, just because everybody watches Patrick and sees all the cool things he can do,” the USC star said to Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio. “I always said even in high school that I don’t think there’s anything -- obviously, he’s special, but I don’t think there’s anything that I can’t do that he’s doing out there.”

As a sophomore, Williams threw for 4,075 yards and a FBS-leading 37 touchdowns this season at USC. He followed head coach Lincoln Riley there when the former Oklahoma coach left Norman.

He’s already been named the Walter Camp Player of the Year and the AP College Football Player of the Year and on Saturday night, he’s the favorite to hoist the Heisman Trophy.

Williams won’t be draft-eligible for the NFL Draft this season, but experts expect him to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, setting him up to eventually have his own matchups with Mahomes.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.