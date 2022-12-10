Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Heisman Trophy finalist already leaning in to Mahomes comparisons

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, left, celebrates after USC defeated UCLA 48-45...
Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, left, celebrates after USC defeated UCLA 48-45 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Comparisons and predictions of the next Patrick Mahomes have already begun for USC quarterback and Heisman finalist Caleb Williams.

The Trojans star was called “the second coming of Pat Mahomes,” by renowned quarterback expert Tom House this week on The Adam Schefter Podcast. When asked about the comparison, Williams added fuel to the fire.

“It’s pretty cool, I’d say, just because everybody watches Patrick and sees all the cool things he can do,” the USC star said to Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio. “I always said even in high school that I don’t think there’s anything -- obviously, he’s special, but I don’t think there’s anything that I can’t do that he’s doing out there.”

As a sophomore, Williams threw for 4,075 yards and a FBS-leading 37 touchdowns this season at USC. He followed head coach Lincoln Riley there when the former Oklahoma coach left Norman.

He’s already been named the Walter Camp Player of the Year and the AP College Football Player of the Year and on Saturday night, he’s the favorite to hoist the Heisman Trophy.

Williams won’t be draft-eligible for the NFL Draft this season, but experts expect him to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, setting him up to eventually have his own matchups with Mahomes.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. drives during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game...
No. 6 Kansas visits rival Mizzou for first time in 10 years
FILE: Denver Broncos offensive tackle Dalton Risner (66) takes part in drills at the team's NFL...
K-State alums Dalton Risner, Tyler Lockett named ‘Man of the Year’ nominees
Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe (50), center, blocks Iowa State defensive lineman...
Piper grad Cooper Beebe given numerous postseason awards
Team of the Week: Blue Valley Southwest Soccer