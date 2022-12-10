FORECAST: Saturday morning rain gives way to dry afternoon

To start our Saturday morning many of us around the Kansas City metro had wet conditions. The good news is that frozen precipitation isn’t a concern whatsoever and that system is continuing to move to the east. That will leave us with dry conditions for the bulk of your Saturday.

We are also expecting to see a decrease in clouds which should give us a peek of sunshine. Daytime highs head to just about where they should be for this time of the year. We’re talking mid-40s.

Weak high pressure is moving in which will continue the dry conditions into your Sunday. It is also going to aid us in reaching slightly above average temperatures. For your Monday and Tuesday, we will push into the 50s. With those above-average temperatures also comes the threat of rain moving in. By Tuesday we will even look for the opportunity for thunderstorm activity. Be sure to keep tuned into KCTV5 for the latest update on your forecast.

