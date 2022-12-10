Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Clay County authorities looking for man who escaped custody of Missouri Highway Patrol

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Liberty Police Department are looking for a man who...
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Liberty Police Department are looking for a man who escaped the custody of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.(Liberty Police Department)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Liberty Police Department are looking for a man who escaped the custody of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Daniel Mack escaped shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday night while arriving at the Clay County Detention Center.

He was last seen running east on Mill Street towards Lightburne in Liberty.

Police say he was wearing a red hoodie and black pants.

Call 911 if you see him.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Grant Wahl
Grant Wahl, soccer journalist from Mission, Kan., dies in Qatar during World Cup
Overland Park has a plan to remove thousands of trees being wiped out by an invasive beatle.
Overland Park removing trees to fight invasive Emerald Ash Borer
A teenager arrested in March accused of invading strangers’ privacy by illegally and secretly...
Teenager certified as adult in Blue Springs invasion of privacy investigation
Overland Park has a plan to remove thousands of trees being wiped out by an invasive beatle.
Overland Park removing trees to fight invasive Emerald Ash Borer