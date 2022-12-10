Clay County authorities looking for man who escaped custody of Missouri Highway Patrol

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Liberty Police Department are looking for a man who escaped the custody of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Daniel Mack escaped shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday night while arriving at the Clay County Detention Center.

He was last seen running east on Mill Street towards Lightburne in Liberty.

Police say he was wearing a red hoodie and black pants.

Call 911 if you see him.

