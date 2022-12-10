Aging & Style
Chiefs downgrade Toney to out for Broncos game

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney heads for the end zone after catching a pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs will once again be without two of their speedy pass-catchers on Sunday.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney was ruled out Saturday due to a hamstring injury suffered during the Chiefs’ win against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11. Along with Toney, Mecole Hardman is still recovering from an abdomen injury that sent him to injured reserve.

This will be the third straight missed game for Toney, who has played in just 15 of 29 possible games during his two-year NFL career. He practiced as a limited participant on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Hardman is eligible to return from injured reserve following this week’s game.

Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette was activated to the active roster from the Chiefs’ practice squad, the team announced. Smith-Marsette was a fifth-round pick out of Iowa and has been a part of the Vikings and Bears organizations before joining the Chiefs.

Kansas City takes on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. The game will air live on KCTV5.

