Toys for Tots says it’s about 20,000 toys short for this year’s drive

By Morgan Mobley
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation and Overland Park Convention Center are putting out a call for help.

Based on numbers as of Friday, they are falling short of about 20,000 toys for this year’s drive.

“I’m not in the business of falling short,” said Sgt. Warren Ory, Toys for Tots coordinator. “Marines, we’re in the business of getting the mission accomplished but we are at a shortage, so we need you guys to donate,”

Ory said they’re so short on donations, they had to shift the distribution date. This year, they’re helping more families than ever.

“We’ve had 551 families that we are able to provide help to or assistance this year which is huge. Last year it was 197,” Ory said.

The primary need is toys for kids ages 0-2 and 11-plus. All donations stay local, right here in the Kansas City community.

“It could be your neighbor, It could be somebody you met at the store,” he said.

With prices soaring on nearly everything, it’s been a tough year for a lot of people. But it’ll be even harder for the families who rely on Toys for Tots to bring joy to their holiday season.

“To see the smile it puts on their kid’s face to give them a gift of $10 is all the difference,” Ory said.

Donation drop-off runs through December 15. You can swing by any office inside the Overland Park Convention Center with your unwrapped gift from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday - Friday.

