Students involved in inappropriate behavior at Kansas high school basketball game disciplined

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The principals of Valley Center and Topeka high schools issued a joint statement on Friday following the fallout after reports of inappropriate behavior by students during a basketball game.

According to the statement, game footage was reviewed and statements were collected and then shared between the schools. Following the investigation, several students at Valley Center received consequences for their behavior but federal law (FERPA) prohibits the school from sharing specific details, according to the release.

“Valley Center High School and Topeka High School would like to recognize the student-athletes for the manner in which they handled themselves during and immediately following the game given the circumstances. Additionally, Valley Center High School would like to, as previously stated, apologize for the students in the student section who acted inappropriately. Both schools acknowledge that although some information that began circulating following the game was factual, there have been numerous reports that are exaggerated and/or inaccurate. This has led to responses from both communities that have become inflamed and disappointing. This is not appropriate, does not provide for a productive environment where true change can occur, and is currently being addressed by the schools and communities appropriately,” said the statement.

The schools said they’re committed to working together to repair the harm caused and plan to take actions both separately and together that will lead to a positive and productive change regarding sportsmanship and racism.

