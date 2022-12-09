Aging & Style
Piper grad Cooper Beebe given numerous postseason awards

Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe (50), center, blocks Iowa State defensive lineman...
Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe (50), center, blocks Iowa State defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim (11) as Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (Matthew Putney)(MATTHEW PUTNEY | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A standout season for Piper grad and Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe has been rewarded with a few national honors from various media outlets.

Beebe was named a First Team All-American by The Athletic during the sports writing outlet’s 2022 College Football All-America teams. CBS Sports named Beebe to its Second Team list. The Associated Press has yet to release its final list.

He was also named the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year, and Lee’s Summit alum Felix Anudike-Uzomah won Big 12 Defensive Player and Defensive Lineman of the Year.

According to Pro Football Focus’ college tracking data, Beebe allowed zero sacks and just six total pressures during the Wildcats’ 13 games this season.

Kansas State won the Big 12 Conference Championship game on Saturday in a thrilling 31-28 overtime contest.

Beebe’s younger brother Camden is currently committed to the Wildcats and expected to join head coach Chris Klieman in Manhattan next fall.

No. 9 Kansas State will take on No. 5 Alabama in the Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31. Kickoff for the first ever Sugar Bowl in KSU history is set for 11 a.m.

