One person died in Friday morning KCK shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A man died Friday morning after he was shot in the area of 10th Street and Pacific Avenue.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated officers responded to that intersection due to a shots fired call just after 9 a.m.

When they arrived, law enforcement found a Hispanic man on the sidewalk just west of the intersection, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The police department has asked anyone who might have been in the area around 9 a.m. to contact the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). All tips remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.