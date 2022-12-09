Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

One person died in Friday morning KCK shooting

FILE — The police department has asked anyone who might have been in the area around 9 a.m. to...
FILE — The police department has asked anyone who might have been in the area around 9 a.m. to contact the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline.(Eric Smith/KCTV5 News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A man died Friday morning after he was shot in the area of 10th Street and Pacific Avenue.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated officers responded to that intersection due to a shots fired call just after 9 a.m.

When they arrived, law enforcement found a Hispanic man on the sidewalk just west of the intersection, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The police department has asked anyone who might have been in the area around 9 a.m. to contact the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). All tips remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Superintendents from Topeka Public Schools and Valley Center Schools issued a joint statement...
Students involved in inappropriate behavior at Kansas high school basketball game disciplined
Croatia defeated Brazil in penalty kicks to advance to the semifinals.
St. John's in KCK hosts watch party for Croatia World Cup quarterfinals
Team of the Week: Blue Valley Southwest Soccer
Collision in area of 92nd and Holmes leaves 1 with critical injuries