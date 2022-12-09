Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Kansas upsets No. 12 Arizona, remains undefeated

(AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
(AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas women’s basketball upset No. 12 Arizona in Tucson on Thursday night, defeating the Wildcats 77-50 to remain undefeated.

Four Jayhawks scored in double figures. Taiyanna Jackson and Chandler Prater led the way with 19 points each, followed by Zakiyah Franklin’s 14. Jackson and Franklin both finished with double-doubles.

With KU coming in at the No. 26 spot in the most recent AP Poll based on votes, this makes a strong case for them to reach the top 25 in the next rankings.

The 8-0 Jayhawks will hit the court at Allen Fieldhouse on Sunday at 2:00 p.m., hosting Wichita State.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Brandon Williams, pictured as a Baltimore Raven, was activated to the Chiefs active roster on...
Chiefs activate DT Brandon Williams
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney heads for the end zone after catching a pass...
Toney returns to practice as limited participant
FILE: Missouri head football coach Gary Pinkel at 2012 SEC Media Days in Hoover, AL (WBRC photo)
Former Mizzou head coach Gary Pinkel inducted into NFF Hall of Fame
Kansas State guard Tykei Greene (4) shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
N’Guessan’s 23 points help K-State beat Abilene Christian