K-State alums Dalton Risner, Tyler Lockett named ‘Man of the Year’ nominees

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KCTV) -- Two former Kansas State Wildcats were honored this week as Walter Payton Man of the Year nominees for their respective NFL franchises.

Denver Broncos offensive lineman Dalton Risner and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett each were announced by their teams as one of the 32 nominees for this year’s award.

Risner was shown a video at Empower Field at Mile High Monday night, announcing that he was the Broncos nominee for the 2022 season. The former 2018 First-Team All-American at Kansas State was chosen as Denver’s nominee because of the work he’s done with the RisnerUp Foundation, which helps serve Special Olympics and youth development in the Denver area.

“I don’t want to get up here and say it’s more important than football, because without football you don’t have a platform,” Risner told the media this week. “The way we treat people is the stuff that lasts. In 10 years, I don’t care if you come up to me and talk about how great of a left guard I was. I care about what’s right here [in my heart] and how I treated people, and that’s what matters in life.”

Lockett was nominated for his work with his Light It Up Foundation, his funding of seven scholarships for kids in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to attend college, and his Youth Sports Leadership Initiative. His efforts have helped people in Seattle, Tulsa and Kansas.

The Kansas City Chiefs named quarterback Patrick Mahomes as their nominee for his work with his foundation 15 and the Mahomies.

Sunday, Mahomes and the Chiefs take on Risner and the Broncos. That game will be live on KCTV5. Kickoff is set for 3:05 p.m. CT.

The national award winner will be announced at NFL Honors on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.

