Grand theft auto suspect in custody after police chase leads to crash

LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A grand theft auto suspect crashed a stolen vehicle near I-35 and Vivion Road after leading police on a chase Friday morning.

Liberty Missouri Police Department said a woman arriving at work at 5 a.m. Friday morning had a dark SUV and three occupants pull up on her. Police said a male then produced a handgun and took her vehicle from her, luckily leaving the woman uninjured.

The Pleasant Valley Police Department later located the victim’s vehicle on I-35 and -- along with the Clay County Missouri Sheriff’s Office -- engaged in a pursuit with the vehicle which led to the vehicle crashing.

A juvenile male was taken into custody and an investigation is ongoing, police said.

