Grand theft auto suspect in custody after police chase leads to crash
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A grand theft auto suspect crashed a stolen vehicle near I-35 and Vivion Road after leading police on a chase Friday morning.
Liberty Missouri Police Department said a woman arriving at work at 5 a.m. Friday morning had a dark SUV and three occupants pull up on her. Police said a male then produced a handgun and took her vehicle from her, luckily leaving the woman uninjured.
The Pleasant Valley Police Department later located the victim’s vehicle on I-35 and -- along with the Clay County Missouri Sheriff’s Office -- engaged in a pursuit with the vehicle which led to the vehicle crashing.
A juvenile male was taken into custody and an investigation is ongoing, police said.
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.