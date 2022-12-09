FORECAST: Dry Friday, but more showers in the coming days

Low pressure exiting to the east has left us with partly-cloudy skies for Friday and temperatures back to seasonal, as high pressure enters in from the north and west with a northwest wind. This area of high pressure will quickly transition east and weaken throughout the day and into the overnight. On the border of Colorado and Kansas is another area of low pressure beginning its transition east. This will bring in a southerly wind by late Friday night into Saturday morning.

Temperatures will begin to rise, along with another brief opportunity for scattered showers mainly expected to affect our southern counties during Saturday early morning. By 10 or 11 a.m. Saturday, partly-cloudy skies will be more common. Temperatures are expected to bump back to the upper 40s and lower 50s. We will continue this pattern throughout the weekend and continue increasing temperatures to the middle 50s by Tuesday.

This is due to a third area of low pressure that will impact the Missouri River valley Monday night into Tuesday. Due to such warm air, frozen precept chances are unlikely. However, widespread showers and weak thunderstorm activity is not out of the picture . As we transitioned this low-pressure system to the east, it will pull in much colder air from Canada. Temperatures by next Wednesday are expected down into the 30s for afternoon highs and morning lows within the upper teens and lower 20s.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.