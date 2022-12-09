Dinosaurs take over T-Mobile Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Dinosaurs are taking over the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City for the next few days.

The Jurassic World Live Tour arena show is in town Friday through Sunday, bringing wonder to generations of fans with an original, authentic storyline the whole family can come to see.

Life-sized dinosaurs, including the mighty Tyrannosaurus rex and brand-new Jeanie the Troodon, can be seen inside the arena halls. They are film-accurate with scale, speed, and ferocity that audiences will hardly believe. Jurassic World Live Tour will feature more than 20 characters, including nine total dinosaurs like Blue the Raptor, Triceratops, Pteranodons, and Baby Stegosaurus.

Organizers say throughout their journey, the heroic male and female characters are faced with obstacles that are overcome through pulse-pounding stunts and action-packed fight sequences that deliver edge-of-your-seat entertainment.

