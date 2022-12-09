Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Collision in area of 92nd and Holmes leaves 1 with critical injuries

(Source: MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle crash in the area of 92nd and Holmes left one person in critical condition Friday morning.

Kansas City Missouri Police said a sudden, abrupt lane change from a white Chevrolet HHR traveling southbound on Holmes in the first lane of travel led it to strike the left front side of a green Honda Civic.

The Civic was traveling southbound on Holmes in the second lane of travel. After hitting the Honda, the Chevrolet continued off the west side of the roadway and struck a large tree, police said.

Police said the incident happened shortly after 7 a.m. Friday morning.

The driver of the Chevrolet, who was the sole occupant, was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries. The driver of the Honda was uninjured.

KCPD said the driver of the Chevrolet is currently in serious condition, while an investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Team of the Week: Blue Valley Southwest Soccer
A police chase ended with a crash following a grand theft auto in Liberty, Missouri.
Grand theft auto suspect in custody after police chase leads to crash
FILE — The Kansas City Police Department shared photos of a semi-truck that tried going under...
Deal reached to install new warning system for Independence Avenue bridge
Dinosaurs are loose at the T-Mobile Center, as the Jurassic World Live Tour comes to Kansas City.
Dinosaurs take over T-Mobile Center