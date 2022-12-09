Collision in area of 92nd and Holmes leaves 1 with critical injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle crash in the area of 92nd and Holmes left one person in critical condition Friday morning.

Kansas City Missouri Police said a sudden, abrupt lane change from a white Chevrolet HHR traveling southbound on Holmes in the first lane of travel led it to strike the left front side of a green Honda Civic.

The Civic was traveling southbound on Holmes in the second lane of travel. After hitting the Honda, the Chevrolet continued off the west side of the roadway and struck a large tree, police said.

Police said the incident happened shortly after 7 a.m. Friday morning.

The driver of the Chevrolet, who was the sole occupant, was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries. The driver of the Honda was uninjured.

KCPD said the driver of the Chevrolet is currently in serious condition, while an investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

