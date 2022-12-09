Christmas light displays around the Kansas City metro area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Looking to enjoy a Christmas light display beside your nextdoor neighbors’ setup or the one across the street?

Here is a list of places to check out in the Kansas City area:

Missouri

Country Club Plaza - The Plaza Lights returned for their 93rd year on Thanksgiving Day. They will visible until mid-January.

Crown Center - The Mayor’s Christmas Tree is prominently featured in the middle of a beautiful array of holiday decor. Walk around the illuminated trees or even take your turn on the ice rink. For more information about a variety of Christmas events coming up at Crown Center, visit - The Mayor’s Christmas Tree is prominently featured in the middle of a beautiful array of holiday decor. Walk around the illuminated trees or even take your turn on the ice rink. For more information about a variety of Christmas events coming up at Crown Center, visit here

Union Station - Enjoy walking through historic Union Station at 30 West Pershing Road and see the Christmas decor. If you have a few extra bucks, make your way to the Holiday Reflections, a holiday-themed village that can leave an impression on kids and adults alike. It runs through Jan. 1, 2023. More details - Enjoy walking through historic Union Station at 30 West Pershing Road and see the Christmas decor. If you have a few extra bucks, make your way to the Holiday Reflections, a holiday-themed village that can leave an impression on kids and adults alike. It runs through Jan. 1, 2023. More details here

Excelsior Springs “Lane of Lights” - Take in all of the displays and let the spirit of Christmas take you away! Each evening of the season a different nonprofit group hosts the lane. A donation of $5 is suggested. More details - Take in all of the displays and let the spirit of Christmas take you away! Each evening of the season a different nonprofit group hosts the lane. A donation of $5 is suggested. More details here

Winter Magic - “If you like HUGE displays with lots of lights and large PLAYFUL SCENES, then Holiday Lights and Magic is for you!” It’s off Cliff Drive in Kansas City, Missouri. The display runs through Jan. 1. Ticket information - “If you like HUGE displays with lots of lights and large PLAYFUL SCENES, then Holiday Lights and Magic is for you!” It’s off Cliff Drive in Kansas City, Missouri. The display runs through Jan. 1. Ticket information here

Winter Wonderland - First 100 kids, ages 12 and under, will enjoy crafts, games, cookie decorating, a hot chocolate bar, and more! We’ll even have a reading corner for kids to listen to Santa tell stories. The event is on Dec. 10 and is free! Details - First 100 kids, ages 12 and under, will enjoy crafts, games, cookie decorating, a hot chocolate bar, and more! We’ll even have a reading corner for kids to listen to Santa tell stories. The event is on Dec. 10 and is free! Details here

Independence “Winter Trail” - Walk the paved trail filled with tree cutouts decorated by local families, businesses and organizations. It goes through Jan. 31, Tuesday-Saturday 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. More events in Independence - Walk the paved trail filled with tree cutouts decorated by local families, businesses and organizations. It goes through Jan. 31, Tuesday-Saturday 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. More events in Independence here

Zona Rosa - You can see the lights at the Zona Rosa form now through Christmas as you do your shopping or dining. The outdoor rink is also open through the end of January! More info - You can see the lights at the Zona Rosa form now through Christmas as you do your shopping or dining. The outdoor rink is also open through the end of January! More info here

Lee’s Summit Christmas in the Park - Now in its 35th year, this magical winter wonderland features more than half million lights and 200 animated displays, all designed and built entirely in-house. It runs through Dec. 31. Days, times and more information - Now in its 35th year, this magical winter wonderland features more than half million lights and 200 animated displays, all designed and built entirely in-house. It runs through Dec. 31. Days, times and more information here

Kansas

Bonner Springs Knight of Lights - Walk through a Winter Wonderland at the Kansas City Renaissance Festival! It runs through Dec. 18, and then also Dec. 21-24 and Dec. 30. Enjoy a beautiful light show, plus food, entertainment, activities for the kids & fun for everyone! More information - Walk through a Winter Wonderland at the Kansas City Renaissance Festival! It runs through Dec. 18, and then also Dec. 21-24 and Dec. 30. Enjoy a beautiful light show, plus food, entertainment, activities for the kids & fun for everyone! More information here

Lenexa Sar-Ko Aglow - Sar-Ko Aglow in Lenexa is one of the Kansas City metro’s best holiday light displays. Miles of light strands and thousands of colorful bulbs brighten this favorite park each winter. It runs through Jan. 16, and it’s open nightly from 6-11 p.m. More information - Sar-Ko Aglow in Lenexa is one of the Kansas City metro’s best holiday light displays. Miles of light strands and thousands of colorful bulbs brighten this favorite park each winter. It runs through Jan. 16, and it’s open nightly from 6-11 p.m. More information here

Olathe Paulie’s Penguin Playground — It’s the final year of the penguin playground, so stop by before it ends! Read our story about it — It’s the final year of the penguin playground, so stop by before it ends! Read our story about it here

Olathe Christmas Card Lane - For 25 years, Christmas Card Lane has been a destination for tours and families searching for holiday lights. For more information, click - For 25 years, Christmas Card Lane has been a destination for tours and families searching for holiday lights. For more information, click here

Overland Park Holiday Lights on Farmstead Lane - It’s the 10th anniversary of Holiday Lights on Farmstead Lane, and you won’t want to miss this year’s show. Get all the details - It’s the 10th anniversary of Holiday Lights on Farmstead Lane, and you won’t want to miss this year’s show. Get all the details here

Overland Park Luminary Walk - Take a stroll along the lit pathways to experience the magical Gnome and Fairy Villages, serene winter woods by candlelight, and the colorful Children’s Garden. It is open weekends through Dec. 17. Information - Take a stroll along the lit pathways to experience the magical Gnome and Fairy Villages, serene winter woods by candlelight, and the colorful Children’s Garden. It is open weekends through Dec. 17. Information here

Prairie Village Candy Cane Lane - Head - Head on over to Outlook Lane and 79th Street!

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.