3 finalists for KCPD chief to face the public Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department’s final three candidates for its top job will attend a community town hall Saturday morning and answer questions from the public.

The town hall is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mohart Center, at 3200 Wayne Ave. in Kansas City, MO, and the public is invited. A moderator will ask the candidates questions submitted by the community. You can send in yours here.

The meeting will be livestreamed on KCPD’s YouTube channel here.

KCPD provided biographies for the three candidates. You can find those below:

DeShawn Beaufort, Inspector, Philadelphia Police Department, PA: Inspector DeShawn Beaufort is a 25-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department. Inspector Beaufort manages the Delaware Valley Intelligence Center and Fusion Center in his current role. He is the point of contact for regional partners, including other fusion centers that review threats and potential hazards. In addition, Beaufort sets the vision and deployment strategies to improve community safety across a twelve-county and four-state metropolitan area. Beaufort previously led the department’s largest patrol division, with 317,674 residents living in four patrol districts. He had oversight of more than 750 sworn personnel and 180 civilians. Beaufort also served in other managerial roles working in Internal Affairs and leading the Northwest Patrol Division. He also has experience in narcotics, neighborhood policing, robbery, and the tactical team. Inspector Beaufort holds an M.B.A. from Holy Family University and a bachelor’s in Organizational Leadership from Eastern University. He graduated from the FBI National Academy and Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command.

Scott Ebner, Lieutenant Colonel (ret.), New Jersey State Police Lieutenant Colonel (ret.): Scott Ebner had a 27-year policing career with the New Jersey State Police serving in several executive-level roles, including Chief of Staff, Deputy Superintendent of Investigations, Director for the State of New Jersey Fusion Center, the Regional Operations Intelligence Center, and Administration Branch Commander. Other assignments include oversight for the State Police Academy, including providing instruction for members and leaders on various leadership topics. Ebner managed the central region of the State Police’s uniformed patrol division (575 employees serving 26 municipalities where the NJSP provides police services). Before leading patrol, he was the internal affairs commander and had detective assignments in the criminal investigation office. Lieutenant Colonel Ebner holds a master’s degree in human resources management, training, and development and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. In addition, he graduated from the FBI National Academy and the Executive Leaders Program sponsored by the Center for Homeland Defense and Security at the Naval Post Graduate School.

Stacey Graves, Acting Deputy Chief, Kansas City Police Department, MO: Acting Deputy Chief Stacey Graves has more than 25 years of experience serving in the Kansas City Missouri Police Department (KCPD). Graves commands the Patrol Bureau and oversees all six patrol division stations and the traffic and special operations divisions. The Patrol Bureau has 918 sworn and 109 non-sworn positions. As a major, Graves managed the Shoal Creek Patrol Division (109,213 residents and over 74.6 miles, with 78 personnel). She led the Human Resources Division during KCPD’s pandemic response. She was the Patrol Bureau’s Executive Officer before being named the Acting Deputy Chief earlier this month. Graves has experience in Patrol, Media and Internal Affairs. Other assignments include the Target-Oriented Policing Squad (TOPS), Career Criminal Squad, the Drug Enforcement Unit, and patrol. Acting Deputy Chief Graves began her career with the KCPD as a Records Clerk in 1997. Graves has an Executive Master of Business Administration from Benedictine College and earned a B.A. in Administration of Justice from the University of Missouri Kansas City.

