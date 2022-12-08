Whistleblower lawsuit accuses city manager of lying to public as part of new strategy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A new whistleblower lawsuit has accused the City of Kansas City’s highest-paid employee, city manager Brian Platt, of intentionally lying and exaggerating.

It’s been filed by the former director of city communications, Chris Hernandez, who claimed he was demoted and transferred when he pushed back against the new strategy.

The lawsuit claimed a bold new plan to lie was openly discussed among six city leaders on Jan. 3, 2022. Mayor Quinton Lucas was not in the meeting, according to the court filing.

Platt reportedly asked, “Why can’t we just lie to the media?”

In a lawsuit, city manager Brian Platt was alleged to have asked in a meeting “Why can’t we just lie to the media?” (KCTV5)

Hernandez claimed he pushed back, but Platt countered, “Why not? In Jersey, we had a mayor who would just make up numbers on the fly from the podium, and no reporters ever called him on it.”

The lawsuit pointed to the city’s resurfacing project and states the first draft stated nearly 300 miles would be resurfaced. It claims Platt wanted “nearly” removed and later tweeted it would be 400 plus miles of resurfacing.

The filing also claimed Platt wanted communications people to push back on an accurate KC Star article regarding potholes.

He also made phone calls, saying “how can reporters be allowed to write a story like that?” and “This is false, we don’t have a problem with potholes, we don’t have a problem with service delivery.” Mr. Platt insisted that the numbers were wrong, even though the numbers had been given to the Star reporter by Public Works and were publicly posted on the City’s Open Data platform.

KCTV5 reached out to the city manager’s office for comment.

We received the following response which did not address the main allegation of the city manager lying as part of the strategy.

The City is proud of its verifiable success in road resurfacing and infrastructure improvements over the past several years. As an institution committed to transparency, the City stands by any statements and welcomes inspection of any facts related to our transformative work to have already resurfaced 387 lane miles of roadway this fiscal year –substantially exceeding our resurfacing efforts in each of the past five years. As the City Manager previously shared, this number has the City on track to meet and exceed 400 lane miles in this fiscal year, which ends April 30, 2023.

City Manager Brian Platt makes $265,000 a year, nearly $30,000 more than the second-highest salary.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.