Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Thieves steal $1,300 reindeer from photos with Santa mall display, police say

Surveillance video caught the pair loading the stuffed animal into the trunk of their car and...
Surveillance video caught the pair loading the stuffed animal into the trunk of their car and driving off.(Flagstaff Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (Gray News) – Police in Arizona are looking for two people who stole an expensive, life-sized stuffed reindeer from a Christmas display at a mall.

According to the Flagstaff Police Department, the pair entered the Flagstaff Mall on Nov. 27 and headed for the Christmas display, where kids could get their photo taken with Santa Claus.

Police said the pair stole the reindeer, which is valued at $1,364. Surveillance video caught them loading the stuffed animal into the trunk of their car and driving off.

The police department said the suspects are wanted for questioning related to the theft that “reduced levels of Christmas cheer around Flagstaff.”

Anyone with further information has been urged to contact Flagstaff police at 928-774-1414.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Activision Blizzard Booth during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, June 13,...
FTC sues to block Microsoft-Activision Blizzard $69B merger
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook,...
Ukraine: Russia put rocket launchers at nuclear power plant
Seven people say they were left stranded at a Greyhound bus stop in Georgia.
Passengers left stranded at Greyhound bus stop: ‘We came out and they were leaving us’
Ray J. Garcia leaves the Federal Courthouse in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Garcia,...
Ex-prison warden convicted of sexually abusing inmates