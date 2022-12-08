Pet of the Day: Alanna

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Alanna is a 1-year-old shepherd mix who has been at Great Plains SPCA for more than 80 days with ZERO meet-and-greets.

She’s a sweet, affectionate girl who loves to please her people. Alanna knows several commands like “sit,” “shake,” and “lay down.”

She likes to go on long walks and play with her toys, but all she really wants is to cuddle up to you.

Because Alanna is a “people person;” she doesn’t want to share her affection with any other pets and wants to be the center of your world.

But she can’t do that without meeting you first!

Learn more about Alanna at here, or contact our Adoptions Team at (913) 831-7722 or email adoptions@greatplainsspca.org.

Alanna may join a home with children 12 and older.

Alanna may join a home where she will be the only pet.

Alanna will need to meet everyone in the home prior to being adopted.

