Pedestrian critical after being hit by vehicle in Westport

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Westport on Wednesday night.

According to the police, it happened just after 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Southwest Trafficway and Roanoke Road.

The pedestrian who was struck was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The person who was driving the vehicle did stay at the scene. At this time, it’s unknown what kind of vehicle it is.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates.

