Overland Park police ask for tips after owner, dog are bitten at apartment complex

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department is asking for tips after one dog bit another dog and the person who was walking it.

According to the police, this happened Wednesday night around 7:50 on the south side of Stonepost Crossing Apartments.

The dog who was bitten and its owner both sustained minor injuries.

The dog who bit them is described by police as an American Pit Bull Terrier that was black and gray. It weighed about 50-60 pounds.

That dog’s owner was described only as a slender man in his early 20s.

He was walking a second dog at the time, which was a black and brown Yorkie.

The police said they may reside at the apartment community they were walking in.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 913-895-6300.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

