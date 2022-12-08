KCPD looking for woman who made stop in KC, hasn’t been heard from since

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a woman who was traveling, made a stop in KC, but hasn’t been heard from since.

According to the police, 35-year-old LaTonya Stephenson got on a Greyhound bus on Dec. 5 to go from Las Vegas to Tulsa.

The bus made an unexpected stop in Kansas City, Missouri, on Dec. 6 at about 10 a.m.

At 10:40 a.m., she contacted her family and let them know she was in KCMO.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

The authorities don’t know what she was wearing when she went messing, but it is known that Stephenson often wears a scarf on her head.

She is described as being a Black woman who is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and who weighs 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

The police note that Stephenson has mental health diagnoses and that her family is very concerned for her safety.

If you know where she is or where she might be, you are asked to call the KDPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5220 or 911.

